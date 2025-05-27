TNA Wrestling is already gearing up for their next special event.

Fresh off of the TNA Under Siege 2025 show this past weekend, as well as the TNA & Zone-ify Border Brawl event, the company is now looking ahead to their annual TNA Against All Odds show.

On Tuesdsay, the promotion issued the following press release to promote TNA Against All Odds 2025 on June 6, and the follow-up set of TNA iMPACT tapings on June 7 in Tempe, Arizona.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling Goes Against All Odds In Arizona: Back-To-Back Nights of Action-Packed Pro Wrestling, June 6-7 At The Mullett Arena TNA Wrestling presents two nights of high-energy pro wrestling on Friday & Saturday, June 6-7, at the Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, marking the first TNA live events in the area since 2012. On Friday, June 6, TNA Wrestling presents Against All Odds from the Mullett Arena, airing live on the TNA+ app. Then, on Saturday, June 7, the action continues as TNA Wrestling presents iMPACT! for TNA’s flagship weekly TV show. Tickets for both Arizona shows are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com. NIC NEMETH Formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Nic Nemeth made his TNA debut in January 2024 and had a lengthy, successful reign as the TNA World Champion. He is now half of the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions with his brother, Ryan Nemeth. A Cleveland native who graduated from Kent State University after setting several school records as a wrestler, Nic Nemeth made his pro wrestling debut in 2004. He was a champion in singles and tag team action during his near-20-year career in WWE. He was a 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and 6-time Intercontinental Champion. Nemeth is a diehard fan of his hometown Cleveland Browns. RYAN NEMETH Ryan Nemeth is the younger brother of Nic Nemeth, and proud to let everyone know. Ryan has been wrestling professionally since 2010 and, on April 27, 2025, he became half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions (with his brother, Nic) when they defeated The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy). Ryan is an accomplished writer, actor and comedian. All the TNA stars will be Arizona for the TNA live events, including Joe Hendry, The Hardys, Eric Young, Masha Slamovich, Ash By Elegance, Mike Santana, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Frankie Kazarian, Tessa Blanchard and others. For tickets to both TNA shows in Arizona, including Against All Odds, go to: Ticketmaster.com. # # # About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.