It has been a big day for TNA Wrestling in the pro wrestling community.

In a deal where TNA has had a rare dominant hold on the headlines due to the big announcement regarding TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! coming to AMC TV every week starting in January, there have been a lot of questions.

Among them, what is the status of the WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling working relationship going forward?

You can get a detailed answer on that by reading this article and/or this one published here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier today.

Another question that has been getting asked a lot is what the status of the TNA+ membership streaming platform will be going forward.

Regarding that, TNA Wrestling issued the following statement to the media:

“TNA fans will be able to continue to watch Thursday Night Impact on TNA+ as well as AMC. TNA+ will also continue to be the home of TNA’s premium live events and the full history of TNA”

Additionally, TNA President Carlos Silva released the following official statement via TNAWrestling.com regarding today’s big news:

Statement from Carlos Silva, TNA Wrestling President Today is a milestone day for TNA Wrestling and truly the next step in our story: Thursday Night iMPACT! will air on AMC, starting January 15, 2026, originating from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. Thanks to all the TNA fans, our staff and dedicated athletes in the ring, plus the Anthem board and investors, as well as our sponsors and partners. 2025 was record breaking, 2026 will be even bigger on AMC! -Statement from Carlos Silva, TNA Wrestling President

Tuesday afternoon, December 2, 2025