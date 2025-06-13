As noted, TNA iMPACT will be live on July 24 in Rhode Island.

Following the brief mention on this week’s post-Against All Odds episode of TNA iMPACT on June 12, TNA Wrestling issued an official press release to promote the special live episode coming up.

Check out the complete announcement below with all of the details, including how to get in on the pre-sale for tickets to the show.

TNA Wrestling Brings High-Energy Pro Wrestling Live Events To The University of Rhode Island

TNA Wrestling announced today that all the fallout from Slammiversay will be settled live on Thursday, July 24, when the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, will air live from the Ryan Center on the campus of the University of Rhode Island near Providence.

The stars of TNA also will be in action on Friday, July 25, at the Ryan Center for future episodes of iMPACT!

The Ticket Pre-Sale for both Rhode Island shows begins at 10am EST on Wednesday, June 18, with the full on-sale starting at 10am EST on Friday, June 20 at TNAWrestling.com. Go to TNAWrestling.com to sign up for the Pre-Sale.

In addition, TNA confirmed today that live events in August and September will be held in three cities that have never previously hosted TNA shows – and these will be announced later this month, with the next Mega On-Sale.

Thursday & Friday, July 24-25: Providence, Rhode Island

Venue: Ryan Center

Notes: The show on June 24 will air live on TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, on AXS TV in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada.

Home Game: The Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island is the home to University of Rhode Island Rams basketball games and the building is named for Thomas M. Ryan, Class of 1975.

Meet & Greets With The TNA Stars

Fans can meet select TNA stars at the Official TNA Meet & Greet, held after the shows at the Ryan Center. The post-show Meet & Greets give fans the opportunity to get an autograph from the TNA stars and photo-ops with their in-ring heroes. Recent TNA Meet & Greets have featured Joe Hendry, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, Tessa Blanchard, Mustafa Ali, Moose and Elijah, among others.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.