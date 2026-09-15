There has been another update in the ongoing legal dispute between TNA parent company Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC and Gail Kim.

According to Nashville Chancery Court records, a status conference has been scheduled for November 20 to update the court on where things currently stand in the case.

The two sides were previously scheduled to enter mediation on June 24 in an attempt to resolve their dispute. Kim was granted an extension to respond to Anthem’s lawsuit until after mediation took place.

There has been no official indication that the matter has been resolved, however, and the November hearing is now set to be the third status conference in the case since July.

Anthem filed suit against Kim in January after the TNA Hall of Famer indicated she believed she had potential legal claims against the company under the Florida Private Whistleblower Act stemming from the end of her tenure with TNA in March 2025.

Anthem maintains that Kim worked as an independent contractor and is seeking a declaration that disputes between the two sides are governed by Tennessee law. The company has also argued that Kim cannot pursue claims against it under the Florida Private Whistleblower Act, Florida Civil Rights Act or Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Kim, a foundational figure in TNA’s Knockouts division and the first woman inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame, spent much of her post-wrestling career working behind the scenes for the company before departing as part of a restructuring in 2025.