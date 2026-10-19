TNA Wrestling is expected to begin discussions with several talents regarding new contracts in the near future.

During a talent meeting ahead of last week’s TNA iMPACT taping in Dothan, Alabama, TNA President Carlos Silva reportedly acknowledged that a number of contracts are approaching their expiration dates and indicated that the company would begin speaking with those involved.

While speculation has circulated online suggesting that TNA is scrambling to secure talent to new deals, Silva’s remarks were reportedly brief and not a major focus of the meeting. Instead, the comments were described as a reminder to the locker room that management is aware of the upcoming contract situations and intends to address them.

In other TNA news, Nic Nemeth was the latest recipient of the company’s TNA All-Star Award last week, recognizing his work at Bound for Glory.

Silva was also absent from one of last week’s iMPACT tapings due to his daughter’s wedding.

Meanwhile, Shotzi Blackheart is expected to begin appearing on TNA programming imminently. With Blackheart now signed to TNA, her run with Major League Wrestling (MLW) has reportedly come to an end.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)