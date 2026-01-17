Mike Santana is riding the biggest wave of success of his pro wrestling as of late.

But it could be getting even bigger.

During a recent appearance on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast, the current TNA World Champion spoke about the possibility of joining WWE in the future.

“I think for me, honestly, I’m always focused at the task at hand and always focused on what’s in front of me,” Santana stated. “Like I’ve learned before, I used to try to take on too much, and that does no good. So right now, I’ve learned to focus on the task at hand, do what I got to do with this, I guess, what’s in front of me, and then when the time comes, I cross that bridge. That’s exactly how I’m looking at it. Of course, I keep my ear to the ground. I always do my research. I always do my homework. I always keep an eye on what’s going on, cause again, like you guys know, timing is everything, right? So I watch, I study, I see how things are moving, but again, I’m focused on what’s in front of me right now, and for however long I’m TNA champ and however long I’m here, this is gonna be my focus and what I do, and this is what I’m gonna rep, and then when that time comes, cross that bridge and we see how it goes.”

Santana added, “But of course, like you said, we all grew up watching WWE. We all grew up, you know, with people that got into this business have aspirations of going there and having moments of having a great run. Of course that’s always been like a dream for me, but I also have learned to trust myself and trust the process and, we’ll see where things go.”

As the conversation continued, the topic came up regarding a potential appearance as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event in Saudi Arabia on January 31.

“If that phone rings, let’s get it,” Santana responded. “Let’s get it. That’s how I’m looking at it. I turn down no opportunities.”

Mike Santana recaptured the TNA World Championship with a victory over Frankie Kazarian in the main event of the historic TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV premiere earlier this week. His first defense of his current reign with the title is scheduled for TNA Genesis 2026 against Kazarian in a Texas Death Match, with Nic Nemeth serving as special guest referee.

