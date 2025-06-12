– Before re-signing with WWE, there was internal interest from TNA in potentially bringing in R-Truth for at least a short-term appearance. Tommy Dreamer had also recently gone public with his desire to work with him.

– WWE officials were reportedly very pleased with Mr. Iguana’s enthusiasm and full commitment to participating in the company’s promotional efforts.

– Deadline.com is reporting that Jade Cargill has landed her first movie role. She is cast along with Jonathan Majors in an upcoming movie dubbed, “True Threat.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)