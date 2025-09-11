TNA Wrestling issued the following:

Three TNA Wrestling Stars Preview The First-Ever TNA Live Events In Edmonton

TNA Wrestling brings its first live events to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Friday & Saturday, September 26-27, so TNA Stars ASH BY ELEGANCE, ERIC YOUNG & SANTINO MARELLA are available for media interviews on Wednesday & Thursday, September 24-25.

The in-ring, high-energy action kicks off on Friday, September 26 at the Edmonton Expo Centre with Victory Road, which will air live on the TNA+ app. Then on Saturday, September 27, the stars of TNA Wrestling make their final stop before Bound For Glory, which is Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. The action on September 27 will be taped for future episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, airing on AXS TV every Thursday night in the U.S., and on Sportsnet in Canada.

ASH BY ELEGANCE

Ash By Elegance is a former bodybuilder, gymnast, fitness competitor and model – and now a two-time champion for TNA Wrestling. She is half of the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions with The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance). Plus, on August 24, she became the TNA Knockouts World Champion, dethroning NXT’s Jacy Jayne. Ash By Elegance spent 10 years in WWE before jumping to TNA – with championship titles and an elegant entourage helping her shine everywhere she goes. A Cleveland area native, Ash By Elegance graduated from Kent State University and is married to boxer Ulysses Diaz.

ERIC YOUNG

Eric Young is one of the most decorated stars in TNA Wrestling history. His TNA resume includes:

* 2-time World Champion;

* 1-time X-Division Champion;

* 4-time Tag Team Champion;

* King of the Mountain winner

* TNA Triple Crown Champion; and

* TNA Grand Slam Champion.

A Canada native, Young made his pro wrestling debut in 1998. He is a diehard hockey fan who regularly attends Nashville Predators games, where he now lives. Young hosted the television program, Off the Hook: Extreme Catches, on the Animal Planet channel. He also hosted No Limits on Animal Planet, where Young took part in various extreme sports and other activities.

SANTINO MARELLA

The TNA Director of Authority, Santino Marella is best known for his 11-year career with the WWE, where he was a singles and tag team champion. He was a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, the WWE United States Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion (with Vladimir Kozlov). A Toronto resident, Santino is the founder of and instructor at Battle Arts Academy, a martial arts and professional wrestling training facility in Mississauga, Ontario, and he is the official ambassador of Judo Canada. He made his pro wrestling debut in August, 2002.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.