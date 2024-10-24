The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2024 begins winding down today.

Ahead of tonight’s “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT for Saturday’s pay-per-view, the company will present the official pre-show press conference at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan this afternoon.

The TNA Bound For Glory 2024 press conference is scheduled to stream live via the company’s digital and social media platforms at approximately 1:10pm EST. / 10:10am PST.

Gia Miller is scheduled to host the media event, which will feature appearances by TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian, The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) and others.

We will keep you posted if anything of note comes from today’s pre-show press conference, and make sure to check back here on Saturday night for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2024 results from Detroit, MI.