WWE has made some updates to the lineup for tonight’s Crown Jewel “go-home” episode of Raw.

Ahead of the October 28 episode, the company has announced that Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will be in the building live.

Additionally, WWE teased fallout from Bron Breakker’s victory over “Main Event” Jey Uso to recapture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last week.

From WWE.com:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins will be live on Raw After a wild brawl between Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “Big” Bronson Reed last Monday, find out what’s next in the bitter rivalry en route to their clash at WWE Crown Jewel.



The Visionary returns to Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.



Don’t miss the fallout from Bron Breakker’s Intercontiental Title victory over Jey Uso



One week after Bron Breakker reclaimed the Intercontinental Championship from “Main Event” Jey Uso, Raw will hear from the new titleholder and the former champion, Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Dominik Mysterio vs. A Former World Champion, Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile, as well as The New Day vs. The War Raiders vs. LWO in the finals of the WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Hershey, PA.