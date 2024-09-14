The fallout from TNA Victory Road 2024 goes down tonight.

TNA Wrestling will hold a post-Victory Road television taping for future episodes of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ tonight at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

Among those advertised to appear at tonight’s taping are Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear at the San Antonio shows: Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and more.

As noted, TNA has announced the first segments for the September 19 episode of TNA iMPACT, which will take place during tonight’s taping.

