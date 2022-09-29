Tony D’Angelo is expected back in the WWE NXT ring sooner than later.

As noted, Tuesday’s NXT episode saw D’Angelo suffer an injury while facing Wes Lee in a qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. After several minutes of back & forth action, D’Angelo charged at Lee but Lee side-stepped, then sent him face-first into the turnbuckles with a drop toe hold. D’Angelo was slow to recover and the referee quickly made his way over to check on him. Lee looked on and D’Angelo was unable to stand back up. The referee then called the match and named Lee the winner via referee stoppage. The replay indicated that D’Angelo suffered some sort of leg or knee injury. He was checked out by ringside doctors, and then helped to the back by two people.

In an update, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that the injury is not believed to be that bad, in the sense that D’Angelo likely will not need major surgery.

It was noted that D’Angelo is expected to be back in the ring “sooner than you would think,” but he is currently on the shelf with an injury.

D’Angelo still has not publicly commented on the injury, and WWE has not issued an official update as of this writing.

Below is footage from Tuesday’s match, which was taped back on September 14:

