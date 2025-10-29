An injury update on a top star from the word of All Elite Wrestling has surfaced.

Japanese pro wrestling legend Kota Ibushi suffered a broken femur after an alarming fall that immediately stopped a match he was having with Josh Alexander on AEW television a couple of weeks ago.

AEW officials and medical personnel rushed to his aid and moments later, Ibushi was stretchered out of the arena to a somber silence from the crowd.

Ibushi later confirmed through social media that he had suffered a broken femur and had already undergone surgery, and that he could be out of action for as much as two years recovering from the devastating injury.

In another update, Kota Ibushi surfaced via social media on Wednesday, taking to his official Instagram page to inform fans of his current condition.

Ibushi posted the following statement along with some photos on his Instagram page today (see below):

Ok last inspection today! And up to my waist I pulled out 42 medical staples! Now I can go home! It was nice until, but well reality is reality. Femur fracture and personal life will be fine in 8-12 months. From there, I’ve gotten my body back in full swing and putting in ring practice and so on, I’d better see it for 2 years Pretty unexpected but that was said for the beginning and I’m only day 18 post op! Meeting with AEW doctor at the hospital today for the first time in a long time since post op. Are you already squatting with weights the moment we meet!? I didn’t do it! I didn’t know what I was talking about, but I thought it was a standing and sitting video, so I showed it. Well that was a little early, but normal. I’m so relieved, I heard you’re doing squats and lunges with weights. You can’t and won’t do that with a fractured femur. I thought this kind of story would grow up quickly, and at the same time I learned how scared the internet was.

AEW returns this evening at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, for this week’s special “Fright Night” Halloween-themed episode of AEW Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

