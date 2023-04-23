AEW superstar Matt Jackson is healing nicely from his torn bicep injury.

The company EVP had been on the shelf for a few weeks, but was in action on this past week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, where he brawled with the Blackpool Combat Club and even delivered a series of suplexes with his arm taped up.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jackson was doing stem cell treatments and PRP therapy (Platelet-Rich Plasma) on the arm, which heavily increase the healing process. The report states that doctors were impressed at how great he looked on Wednesday.

It is not known how soon Jackson will be able to wrestle an official matchup, but an Elite Showdown with the Blackpool Combat Club is currently one of the top stories in AEW.

