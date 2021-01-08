AEW World Tag Team Champion Nick Jackson did not suffer a broken leg during the opener at last night’s New Year’s Smash Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite.

As noted, last night’s opener saw The Young Bucks and SCU defeat The Acclaimed and The Hybrid2 in eight-man tag team action. At one point Jack Evans went up to the top for the 630, but Jackson got his knees up for the landing. It was noted by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio how Evans landed so hard that Jackson thought at first he may have broken one of his legs. Jackson did work the rest of the match, but was favoring the leg. He also participated in the big show-closing angle, but was limited.

In an update, Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that Jackson only suffered a leg contusion in the hard landing with Evans. The injury was not a broken leg as thought at first.

Jackson is not expected to miss any ring time. He is still scheduled for next Tuesday’s New Year’s Smash Night 2 six-man main event, which will see The Bucks team with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to face three opponents that have not been confirmed as of this writing.

