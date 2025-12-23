Seth Rollins is offering a clearer picture of when fans might see him back inside a WWE ring.

The former World Champion provided an update on his recovery timeline while speaking on Mohr Stories (full video below), revealing that he still has several months to go following rotator cuff surgery. Rollins explained that the procedure took place roughly two months ago and that the bulk of his rehabilitation is still ahead of him.

“I have a few more months left with my shoulder,” Rollins said. “I had the rotator cuff surgery eight weeks ago, almost nine from where we’re talking right now. So I got another three months, four months at least.”

Based on Rollins’ estimate, a return timeframe of March or April 2026 appears realistic, assuming no setbacks.

That window would land right in the heart of WWE’s busiest stretch of the year, as the company ramps up toward WrestleMania 42.

Rollins has been sidelined since the fall, and his absence has been noticeable on Monday Night Raw, where he has been a fixture in the main event scene for years. Creative plans were reportedly adjusted due to the injury, including his exit from The Vision happening earlier than originally envisioned.

For now, Rollins remains focused on recovery, with patience being the final hurdle before the long road back to WWE television reaches its end. As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding his return status continue to surface.

