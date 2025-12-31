An update has emerged regarding the status of Sheamus following his recent absence from WWE programming.

Sheamus’ wife, Isabella Revilla-Farrelly, revealed via Instagram that “The Celtic Warrior” has undergone shoulder surgery.

The procedure comes after WWE previously confirmed that Sheamus was dealing with a shoulder injury.

The last time Sheamus competed inside the ring was on the November 17 edition of Monday Night Raw, which took place at Madison Square Garden.

Prior to being sidelined, Sheamus had been involved in the “Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine John Cena’s final opponent.

However, WWE announced that he was forced to be pulled from the tournament due to the injury.

He has not been on WWE television since, as he has been dealing with the injury recovery process, including the surgery he finally underwent.

This marks another setback for the veteran star, who previously missed significant time from August 2023 until his return in April 2024 while recovering from neck issues.

It remains to be seen how long Sheamus will be out of action as he rehabs from surgery.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Sheamus’ WWE status continue to surface.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Spoiler On Currently Planned Winner For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match