Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring was in Philadelphia on Friday to tape content and interviews at the 2300 Arena.

Pwinsider.com reports that they interviewed Game Changer Wrestling’s Nick Gage for an episode on his life as he went from professional wrestling star to convicted bank robber then returning to pro wrestling as a deathmatch brawler.

Per the report, they’ve also done research on Atsushi Onita’s FMW promotion in Japan for a possible episode.

The following topics have been confirmed for the third season:

*Brian Pillman

*The WCW-New Japan event in North Korea.

*The Smith family – Grizzly Smith and his children, Jake Roberts, Sam Houston and Rockin’ Robin.