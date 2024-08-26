The lineup is already starting to take shape for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

With AEW All In: London 2024 just 24 hours behind us, the build towards the next AEW PPV show, AEW All Out 2024, is already underway, with two title matches already officially announced for the big event.

Scheduled for September 7, 2024 at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, AEW All Out 2024 will feature newly crowned AEW International Champion Will Ospreay making the first PPV defense of the second reign with the title, as he puts it on-the-line against “The Bastard” PAC.

Additionally, alongside Tomohiro Ishii, CMLL Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale picked up a victory in the mixed tag-team match against Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander at AEW All In: London 2024 “Zero Hour,” earning her the right to pick the stipulation for their title tilt scheduled for the 9/7 PPV show.

