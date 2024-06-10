Several UFC stars were in the house on Sunday night.

As expected, multiple UFC legends and active fighters appeared on camera during the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event on Sunday, June 9, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Among them were UFC Hall of Fame legend and former Light Heavyweight Champion Forrest Griffin, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill, former UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno, Khalil Rountree and Merab Dvalishvil.

In addition to appearing in the crowd, Griffin also appeared backstage with WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels, in a digital exclusive that WWE released on X.

In addition to his cameo appearance in the crowd, Hill was also shown training in the ring with Shayna Baszler ahead of her NXT Underground showdown with Lola Vice.