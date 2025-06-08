– According to multiple sources within the British wrestling scene, Alex Windsor has reportedly been in discussions with AEW for an extended period. The feedback from wrestlers, promoters, and industry insiders in the UK has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Windsor as more than worthy of the opportunity.

– Kris Statlander’s upcoming match for Pro Wrestling EVE has been in the works for quite some time. EVE had been hoping to feature Statlander as far back as the 2019 She-1 tournament, but plans were scrapped at the time due to a knee injury she was dealing with.

– Mercedes Moné’s recent appearance—and championship victory—in Austria caught many by surprise across the European wrestling community. One source highlighted the spike in RevPro On Demand subscriptions following her appearance at RevPro High Stakes, noting it would be a “no brainer” for any European independent promotion to book Moné, should she be open to it.

(H/T: Fightful Select)