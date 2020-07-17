Update On Vanessa Borne’s Main Roster Call-Up, Details As To Why She Wasn’t Used

We reported last week that WWE had called up NXT star Vanessa Borne to the main roster, and that she was steadily awaiting for a debut.

In an update from Fightful, reports are that Borne was brought up as far back as January or February, which explains why she has not appeared on NXT television since. She also moved and WWE has not flown her in most likely due to the major shifts happening within the company.

The report also notes that there are no creative plans for Borne at this time. Rumors were that fellow NXT stars Chelsea Green and Dominiki Dijakovic were supposed to be called up as well, but that also never panned out. Dijak has been regularly appearing on weekly NXT television.