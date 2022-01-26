There are reportedly no plans for Veer to appear at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday.

While Veer has worked several WWE Main Event matches, WWE has been teasing his official RAW re-debut for a few months now. There has been some speculation on a possible appearance at The Rumble on Saturday, but PWInsider reports that he is not currently scheduled for the show.

There could always be a late change, but as of today Veer is not scheduled for the Royal Rumble.

Below is the latest vignette for Veer, which aired on this week’s RAW:

