The TNA iMPACT taping on Sunday night in Detroit, Michigan was a rough night at the office for a pair of well-known talents.

In an update, the injury Bey sustained was said to be “a very serious one.”

The ABC tag-team member was taken to a hospital after the show with a serious neck injury, and reportedly underwent emergency surgery. He is now recovering, but beyond that, details are limited and apparently being kept private.

In addition to Bey, we have an update on the condition of El Hijo del Vikingo, after he too suffered a serious injury at the October 27 TNA iMPACT taping.

