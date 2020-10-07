– The WWE Performance Center just posted this behind-the-scenes look at Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. The video features footage from Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event, which saw Swerve lose to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

– After missing the past few weeks of NXT TV and calling Sunday’s “Takeover: 31” event remotely, due to COVID-19 concerns, Wade Barrett confirmed on Twitter that he is at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will be calling tonight’s NXT episode live.

He wrote, “I’m here at the Capitol Wrestling Center (no, really..) for tonight’s LIVE #WWENXT We’ll hear from the returning @WWEEmberMoon to open the show & then it’s @NXTCiampa vs @KUSHIDA_0904! PLUS all of the fallout from #NXTTakeOver. DO NOT MISS THIS!”

Tonight’s show will feature Ember Moon giving an interview on her return in the opening segment, plus Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kushida, an update on NXT Champion Finn Balor and his broken jaw, plus more fallout from the “Takeover: 31” event and build for Halloween Havoc. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

