As previously reported, WWE has made plans in case of weather or thunderstorms delaying or interrupting tonight’s SummerSlam from Nashville, which is being held at an outdoor stadium.

Thunderstorms had been expected, but today’s weather forecast now only lists today’s weather as cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

The current forecast does expect storms, but they are not expected to start until 2:00 am local time tomorrow.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match will headline the show.