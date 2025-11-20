A WWE couple is looking ahead to a major milestone, as Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan now have a loose timetable for their upcoming wedding.

Jordan, who currently holds the TNA Knockouts Championship while continuing her rise in NXT, confirmed in a new interview that she and SmackDown’s Carmelo Hayes are gearing up for a ceremony planned for late 2026.

The two became engaged earlier this year after Carmelo Hayes popped the question to Kelani Jordan on July 1, with the couple announcing the news days later.

“I said yesss! And I’d say yes in every lifetime,” Jordan wrote on X at the time. “07.01.2025.”

Speaking with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com this week, Jordan opened up about what it means to share both her life and her profession with someone who understands the grind.

“I feel it’s a blessing to have someone in the business who knows the schedule, knows the time, the dedication to being the best of the best. He has helped me not only in the ring but also helped me by believing in me. Sometimes he believes in me more than I believe in myself. Actually, that happens a lot of the time. It’s amazing to have someone who understands what you’re going through and also has been a champion and also knows what it’s like to be at a top level. So if you’re at a period where you’re trying to find yourself, he just helps me so much. I’m so thankful for him,” she said.

The couple continues to navigate two busy WWE schedules while preparing for their long-term future together.

