An update has surfaced regarding the ‘health issues’ that Adam Cole are dealing with.

As noted, Adam Cole was not medically cleared to compete at AEW ALL IN: Texas this weekend, he did appear live at Globe Life Field to address the AEW TNT Championship and his current situation.

After The Paragon member officially relinquished the TNT Title, he revealed that he’s dealing with ongoing “health issues” that will require him to step away from in-ring competition “for a while.”

Fighting back tears, Cole admitted he’s not in the right headspace to consider retirement, saying it’s a conversation he isn’t ready to have just yet.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that the issues Cole are dealing with are concussion-related. Cole reportedly was not feeling well, and despite Tony Khan going to sleep on Friday night thinking he was still well enough to wrestle on Saturday at AEW All In: Texas, the following morning it was made clear that he could not.

The reaction behind-the-scenes upon learning of the news was a somber one, with many reportedly “very emotional’ backstage at Global Life Field.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that Cole took a rough clothesline from Kyle Fletcher earlier in the week that reportedly contributed to the concussion issues.

