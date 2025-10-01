“The OTC1” has finally recovered and is back on the scene.

The Vision found out the hard way.

As seen during the closing moments of the September 29 episode of WWE Raw this past Monday night in Raleigh, N.C., Roman Reigns made his return to WWE television for the first time since being taken out on a stretcher courtesy of an attack by The Vision several weeks ago.

In his first appearance back on 9/29, Reigns gained a measure of revenge on The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, helping The Usos defeat them on Raw before delivering some post-match justice first-hand.

Once the show went off the air on Monday night, the action continued inside the Lenovo Center.

Reigns, amped up fresh off of his get-back on the aforementioned duo from The Vision, spoke with full confidence and bravado directly down the pipe of the television camera.

“Some things change, but not me,” a fired-up Reigns said. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Roman Reigns continued, “I’m tired of everybody thinking they understand the landscape. I’m tired of everybody thinking they understand the top of the mountain. Only one man understands this altitude. The Tribal Chief. The Greatest of All Time. They only want what they don’t have. Touch anything and turn it into gold. You understand that?”

THERE IS ONLY ONE TRIBAL CHIEF. ☝️ pic.twitter.com/yD6iaNG8tI — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2025

