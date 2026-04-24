Seth Rollins made a surprise return to Good Morning Football on Friday, quickly clearing up what went down during his heated exit from the show a day earlier.

Rollins revealed during the appearance that his dramatic walk-off on Thursday was actually staged as part of an angle leading into the NFL Draft coverage.

On Thursday’s edition ahead of the NFL Draft, Rollins had stormed off the set following a tense exchange with co-host Kyle Brandt, leaving viewers wondering if the moment was real or unscripted chaos.

That question was answered almost immediately on Friday, as Rollins and Brandt opened the segment with an intense staredown before suddenly breaking character, laughing, and embracing on air.

The pair then explained that the entire confrontation was pre-planned, with both confirming that the idea originated from Brandt himself.

Both men also noted that the segment successfully fooled a number of people behind the scenes and in their personal circles.

“I had a Pro Football Hall of Famer text me yesterday being like, ‘Oh my God, what the heck was that? Are you all right?’ First-ballot Hall of Famer, too,” Brandt said.

Rollins added his own reaction to how far the work carried.

“I had a very, very high-ranking official in my own company,” Rollins began. “I won’t name names, send me a voice note making sure that he didn’t have to get involved with Good Morning Football.”

He continued, “I don’t know what the plan was. I don’t know what he was thinking, but kudos to you. This was your brainchild.”

Great morning with The Architect…. pic.twitter.com/4qSJ8AUtA6 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) April 24, 2026

These Two Man…. Shoutout to both of them for this bit, Kyle did his part and Rollins Nation showed up and showed Out for Our Guy💪🏻🖤 pic.twitter.com/dvz0Qw1yl7 — Britt- |Fan Account| (@sethlovesbritt) April 24, 2026