AEW Full Gear is reportedly scheduled for the next-to-last weekend of November.

A new update from Fightful Select notes that current plans call for Full Gear 2022 to take place during the weekend of November 19-20, which means the pay-per-view would be held on Saturday, November 19 or Sunday, November 20.

For what it’s worth, Full Gear has taken place on a Saturday for the past three years.

WWE does not have a Premium Live Event scheduled for that weekend as Crown Jewel is scheduled for Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, and Survivor Series is scheduled for Saturday, November 26 in Boston. Impact Wrestling will hold their Over Drive special event on Friday, November 18 in Louisville.

As noted earlier, word from within AEW is that Full Gear will take place in Newark, NJ, possibly at the Prudential Center. The company is expected to officially announce Full Gear 2022 as soon as this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view.

Full Gear 2021 was held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, and was headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page defeating Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.