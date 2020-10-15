It looks like WWE won’t return to a regular schedule of touring until 2022.

Word now, via @Wrestlevotes, is that the typical weekly live event loop will not return to the WWE schedule until 2022. This weekly loop includes Friday’s SmackDown, non-televised live events on Saturday and Sunday, plus Monday’s RAW, all at different locations.

WWE has been reduced to running from the Amway Center and the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando since the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March. At one point they were hoping to be back to light touring with some fans in attendance this past August, but that never happened.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.