After Cody Rhodes left AEW last month, it was reported by multiple media outlets that he was returning to WWE.

As noted last week, Bodyslam.net reported that talks between Rhodes and WWE had “fizzled out. “Dave Meltzer reported last Friday that Vince McMahon did not think that talks had fizzled. It was added that creative was working on things for Rhodes. Over the weekend, it was reported that his status with WWE had changed.

Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Monday, March 14th in Jacksonville, Florida was the original date that WWE wanted Rhodes to make his return.

It’s still unclear whether Rhodes will be on the show as he has yet to sign a contract. At one point, there were WrestleMania 38 plans on the table for him, but they were later pulled.