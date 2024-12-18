The main event for the year-end ROH Wrestling pay-per-view is set.

Heading into the ROH Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view on Friday, December 20 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan was quoted as saying the show will feature a “double main event.”

Advertised as the top two matches for the show are Chris Jericho vs. Matt Cardona for the ROH World Championship, as well as Athena vs. Billie Starkz for the ROH Women’s World Championship.

Athena confirmed during an interview with Denise Salcedo that her bout with Starkz will be closing the 12/20 show. Fightful Select subsequently confirmed the news.

Make sure to check back here after the show on Friday night for complete ROH Final Battle 2024 results.