WWE championship gold will be on-the-line in the final match of the final show before the next premium live event.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., we have learned what will be closing out the broadcast.

The advertised triple-threat ladder match for the WWE Tag-Team Championships between The Bloodline, The Street Profits and DIY will be the final match of the evening on tonight’s show.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Dumpster Match, the return of AJ Styles, a video package segment with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, as well as Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton to determine Nia Jax’s next challenger for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Nashville, TN.