The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State” of Texas with the special ‘3:16 Day’ episode of WWE Raw at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Ahead of the show, which marks one of a handful of Raw and SmackDown shows remaining before the two night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” it appears that the night one and night two main event matches have been confirmed.

On WWE’s official ticket website at WWE.com, the graphics for WrestleMania 42 Saturday and WrestleMania 42 Sunday appear to confirm the main events for each night (see photo below).

Listed as the night one main event on Saturday, April 18, 2026 for WrestleMania Saturday is Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

For night two, the main event listed for Sunday, April 19, 2026 for WrestleMania Sunday is CM Punk putting his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line against “The OTC” Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on 4/18 and 4/19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. for the second year in a row.

Make sure to join us here in April at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.