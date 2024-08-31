WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 is a show of three big featured main event matches.

But in which order will they take place on Saturday, August 31 at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany?

As we reported previously, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens is expected to start the show, as their WWE Universal Championship bout has been announced as the opener for the international premium live event during the “Countdown” pre-show.

PWInsider is reporting that the main event of the show is expected to be GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Scheduled as the third bout on the five-match card is expected to be the Strap Match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

Follow our live results coverage of WWE Bash In Berlin via the following link: WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Results