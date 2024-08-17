The buzz surrounding the much-talked-about “mystery partner” for Rey Mysterio at the Fanatics Fest NYC event has picked up.

Heading into the event today, August 17, 2024, at 3pm EST., a report has surfaced from Wrestle Votes regarding the mystery partner for the aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend.

According to the report, there is a much larger wrestling presence at the Fanatics Fest NYC event today as compared to yesterday, which featured CM Punk and other big names in attendance.

Additionally, it was noted that Mysterio’s mystery partner is not expected to be a pro wrestler, but instead a “pop culture icon.”

As noted, Paul “Triple H” Levesque added to the hype on Friday with a post on X telling fans that fans will “want to keep an eye out for this one.”

We will keep you posted.