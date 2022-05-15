As noted, Ric Flair has been training for an in-ring return as he plans on coming out of retirement to wrestle again. He has shared training clips with AEW star Jay Lethal.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Flair is planning to do a six-man tag team match alongside FTR and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express & a mystery partner.

“He is planning to wrestle again, yes. I don’t know more details. He told me it was a secret but the rumor has it [that it’s] Ric Flair and FTR against The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and somebody. A match that he is training for [but] not right away. I guess it will get announced when it gets announced if it happens. Something like this could fall through, he could get hurt in training.”

Flair has dealt with health issues in recent years including a pacemaker inserted into his heart.

