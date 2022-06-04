NXT is preparing to introduce a new character named Giovanni Vinci on its programming, but fans of the brand will recognize the wrestler who portrays him.

According to Fightful Select, former two-time NXT tag champion Fabian Aichner has been slated for the role, which confirms some speculation made that Aichner would be undergoing a character change. The 31-year old Italian star is best known for his run with Imperium, who have since been called up to the main roster.

It is also noted that when Imperium was called up the trio hoped that they would be remaining together, but that is obviously not how things went. Aichner has been with WWE since 2016 and has been lauded by officials and management for his incredible strength and agility, even drawing comparisons to Cesaro.