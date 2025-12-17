Alex Windsor is offering an encouraging look at how Will Ospreay’s recovery is progressing as the AEW star continues to work his way back from major neck surgery.

Speaking with The Metro, Windsor discussed Ospreay’s rehab process following the surgery he underwent in September.

Ospreay remains sidelined heading into 2026, despite a social media post last month that briefly sparked speculation he could return as early as January.

That timeline was later clarified, with January instead marking when Ospreay hopes to begin light weight training.

According to Windsor, Ospreay has attacked his recovery with the same intensity fans are used to seeing in the ring.

“Of course, it has been a struggle for him, but he’s doing so well,” Windsor told The Metro. “It’s no surprise, you know, but he’s absolutely smashing it. I personally [think] he’ll be back better than ever. I have no doubt about it in my mind.”

A positive update, and a familiar level of confidence in Ospreay’s resilience.

Both Windsor and Ospreay are currently signed with AEW and became engaged earlier this summer.

Ospreay is also a stepfather to Windsor’s son, and Windsor noted that she’s looking forward to the day they can once again travel together on a full-time basis.

Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite is set to take place this Wednesday from Manchester, marking a return to the United Kingdom, the home country of both Windsor and Ospreay, even as Ospreay continues his recovery away from the ring.

