Fans will be limited to purchasing 8 tickets for WrestleMania 37 Night 1 and Night 2 when tickets go on sale next Tuesday at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.

The Ticketmaster website notes that there is an overall limit of 8 tickets for the individual Night 1 and Night 2 events, and the same limit goes for the combo tickets that include admission to both nights.

Ticketmaster has also revealed the start time for WrestleMania 37. The doors to Raymond James Stadium are scheduled to open at 4:30pm and the start time is listed as 6:30pm as of this writing.

The listed start time could be for the main card. The WrestleMania 36 Kickoff pre-show started at 6pm on both nights last year, while the main card began at 7pm. WWE will likely clarify the start times in a few weeks once the card is updated.

The combo and single tickets will range from $35 – $2,500, which is the same prices as last year. Fans can sign-up to be notified about the ticket pre-sale via this link.

WWE is now using “Back In Business” as a tagline for WrestleMania 37. It was noted that additional WrestleMania 37 Week events will be announced soon. WWE will also be announcing details on COVID-19 safety protocols in the coming weeks.

WrestleMania 37 takes place in just 33 days, on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Stay tuned for updates.

You can see the WrestleMania 37 seating chart from Ticketmaster below, along with the promo for tickets going on sale next Tuesday:

Pre-register for the EXCLUSIVE #WrestleMania 37 PRE-SALE! Be first to buy tickets to @WrestleMania 37 at Tampa’s @RJStadium on April 10 & 11! ➡️ https://t.co/vEg3fANwqx pic.twitter.com/TsdUf6hL3F — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 9, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.