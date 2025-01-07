WWE 2K season has arrived!

As seen during the WWE Raw on Netflix debut show on Monday, January 6, 2025, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman teased the arrival of WWE 2K25.

Following the show, a special first look at the gameplay for the new video game by WWE and 2K Sports was released on social media. Additionally, the potential cover art featuring Roman Reigns was leaked on the WWE 2K25 Steam page.

Finally, the Xbox listing for WWE 2K25 reads:

ANNOUNCEMENT INCOMING—WWE 2K returns bigger, bolder, and better than ever in a breakthrough year for the franchise! We’re preparing to charge down the ramp with game-changing features, iconic Superstars and all the authenticity and action fans love from the best in sports entertainment. More details on January 28th, 2025.

No better way to celebrate the debut of #RAWonNetflix than with a special first look at #WWE2K25 pic.twitter.com/yEaLXH2Wx4 — Xbox (@Xbox) January 7, 2025