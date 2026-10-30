WWE could be preparing for a significant shakeup behind the scenes following WrestleMania 43 in 2027, with several prominent names potentially moving into new roles. As previously reported, longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard is expected to step down from his position as Executive Director after next year’s WrestleMania. We also previously noted that WWE Hall of Famer

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com has now provided additional details regarding the possible changes, including who could take over Michaels’ responsibilities in NXT.

According to Alvarez, WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles is expected to succeed Michaels in his current NXT role should the rumored transition take place.

Styles retired from in-ring competition earlier this year and has since been working behind the scenes as a producer for WWE NXT. The potential move would represent another major step in his post-wrestling career.

Other notable WWE personalities could also find themselves taking on expanded responsibilities.

Alvarez indicated that Bayley could potentially become involved in WWE’s front office, depending on her long-term career aspirations. CM Punk was also mentioned as someone who could receive a larger role within the company moving forward.

Bayley returned to WWE television in September and has recently been involved in a rivalry with Lyra Valkyria, whom she defeated in a No Disqualification Match on Monday’s episode of Raw. There have also been unconfirmed reports that Bayley signed a new long-term contract with WWE following her return.

In addition to the potential personnel changes, Alvarez noted that WWE is planning to revitalize its ID developmental program in early 2027.

While none of the reported front-office moves have been officially announced, the developments suggest WWE could be preparing for a substantial restructuring of its creative and talent development operations following WrestleMania 43.