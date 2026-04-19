An update has surfaced regarding ESPN reporter Andreas Hale being denied credentials for WrestleMania 42, and blocked from covering the show.

Hale famously gave WWE honest, and not super positive, grades and reviews for their initial pair of WWE premium live events since the company partnered with ESPN.

The grades and reviews system were stopped after those two.

If that wasn’t enough, Hale also covered the Janel Grant and Vince McMahon situation.

Now, we know a little more.

Along with all of that, Ron “R-Truth” Killings doesn’t appear to be fond of Andreas Hale, either.

R-Truth made a rare, out-of-character negative post on X, where he made it clear he doesn’t like or respect Hale.

“Cause you a b*tch ass,” he wrote. “That’s why… I said what I said.”