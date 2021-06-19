NXT Champion Karrion Kross and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed were backstage at Friday’s episode of SmackDown so they could work a dark match.

Pwinsider.com reports the two stars worked separate dark matches as Kross wrestled Dolph Ziggler while Reed faced off with Bobby Roode.

The matches were taped for future evaluation and there are no current plans to use them for public consumption. It was noted there has been talk of bringing back Kross and Scarlett next week for them to possibly do promos. It’s unknown if Reed will do the same.

WWE wanted to take a look at these talents in case they call him up to the main roster in September during the Draft.