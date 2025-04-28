London Mayor Sadiq Khan continues to push for WrestleMania to make its international debut in the British capital.

Throughout his successful 2024 re-election campaign, Khan highlighted his desire to bring major global sporting events to London, specifically naming WWE’s WrestleMania as a key target. While no formal agreement has been reached between London and WWE, Khan did meet last summer with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan to discuss the potential of hosting the event.

On Monday, Khan’s office published a report detailing the significant economic benefits London experienced from six major sporting events held in the city throughout 2024. Among the highlights were the UEFA Champions League Final, NFL and MLB games, the London E-Prix, and the London Athletics Meet. Collectively, these events generated an impressive £230 million in direct economic impact for the city.

The report also reaffirmed Khan’s ambitions moving forward, including his continued commitment to bringing WrestleMania to London for the first time:

“Building on London’s success, the Mayor has reiterated his ambition to attract even more of the world’s biggest sporting events. Sadiq has voiced strong support for a bid to bring the Olympics and Paralympics back to London in 2040, while remaining determined to make London the first international host of WrestleMania. Positive talks are also ongoing with the NBA regarding the return of games to the city, backed by the Mayor’s Basketball Taskforce, and securing the 2029 World Athletics Championships remains a top priority.”

Triple H recently addressed the idea of moving WrestleMania outside of the United States, acknowledging the logistical challenges such a move would involve, but also expressing WWE’s readiness:

“While bringing WrestleMania overseas would be difficult logistically, WWE is up for the challenge,” he said.

For now, WrestleMania remains firmly rooted in the U.S. WrestleMania 41 was held earlier this year in Las Vegas, with New Orleans set to host WrestleMania 42 in 2026. Indianapolis is also confirmed to host an upcoming edition following a separate deal with WWE.