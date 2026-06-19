WWE appears to be making adjustments to its late-summer live event schedule.

The company has removed the previously advertised September 4 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Cincinnati from its official events calendar. The listing is no longer available on WWE’s website, fueling speculation that the planned taping has been canceled or relocated.

In addition, WWE’s events page no longer includes the August 31 episode of Monday Night RAW in Charlotte. However, there are currently no indications that the show itself has been canceled. Tickets remain on sale through Ticketmaster, and the Spectrum Center continues to promote the event on its official website.

While WWE has yet to publicly comment on the changes, the most likely explanation is that the company is in the process of updating its schedule to reflect a double television taping in Charlotte on August 31.

If that proves to be the case, WWE would be able to record content for both RAW and SmackDown in advance, potentially allowing talent and crew members to receive additional time off during Labor Day weekend.

For now, fans attending the Charlotte event are advised to monitor WWE’s official announcements for any updates regarding the format of the show.

(H/T: PWInsider)