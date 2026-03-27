A pair of pro wrestling veterans have been working as WWE Performance Center guest coaches in Orlando, Florida.

As noted, Ricky Morton of the WWE Hall of Fame duo The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express was scheduled to work a stint as a guest coach at the WWE PC in “The Sunshine State” this week.

WWE NXT head referee Darryl Sharma surfaced via social media on Thursday to write about one of the most pure babyfaces in pro wrestling history passing down his veteran knowledge to the current crop of WWE developmental talent.

“Thank you Ricky Morton for coming back for a great week with us,” Sharma wrote via X. “Thanks for the amazingly kind words and spending time with the WWE NXT referees!”

Morton is also scheduled to hold a seminar in Holland, MI. for Pure Pro Wrestling this Saturday, March 28.

“This seminar is built for experienced pro wrestlers and Camp Justice students looking to sharpen their skills,” an announcement promoting the appearance reads.

In addition to Morton, former WWE NXT Superstar Mark Coffey of Gallus was also working as a guest coach at the WWE PC in Orlando.

“Fantastic time coaching this week at The WWE Performance Center for WWE NXT,” Coffey wrote about the experience while sharing several photos from the week on his official Instagram page (see below).

Orlando, Florida for the week! Fortunate to be able to teach, train, & give back. 🤟 Catch ya soon, PC. — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) March 22, 2026