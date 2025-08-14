– Local news outlet WSOC-TV based out of the Carolinas ran a feature on WWE referee Charles Robinson, who was recently hospitalized after being bitten by a bat. “Lil’ Naitch” confirmed the news himself via social media on Wednesday, and even shared a video.

– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will be on Good Morning Football on Thursday. The leader of ‘The Vision’ faction will be in-studio to promote the upcoming WWE Clash In Paris premium live event, among other business-related ventures.

– Stephanie McMahon took to X on Thursday to promote the new episode of her official podcast, ‘What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon,’ which features WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi and Jimmy Uso as the special guests. “Rethink, redefine and keep pushing,” McMahon wrote. “Grateful to hear some of your journey thus far Naomi! Wait until you hear what Jimmy Uso has to say on an all new ‘What’s Your Story.'”

– The official WWE Vault YouTube channel has been churning out Brock Lesnar-related content over the past 24 hours. Featured below are some of the latest offerings, which includes the complete 41-plus minute documentary, “Brock Lesnar – The Next Big Thing” from the WWE Ruthless Aggression series, a near three-hour compilation dubbed “Story Of Brock Lesnar’s Rookie Year (2002-03),” a near hour-long compilation titled “Brock Lesnar Before He Was A Superstar,” and a rare WWE Championship showdown with Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker at a WWE event in Finland. As noted, Brock Lesnar returned at WWE SummerSlam 2025, attacking John Cena. He has since been advertised for the September 12 and September 19 episodes of WWE SmackDown, and is rumored to face Cena in the main event of a yet-to-be-announced WWE premium live event on September 20, head-to-head with the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view.